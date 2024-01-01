Dutch intelligence agencies say Chinese state-backed cyber spies infiltrate military network

AMSTERDAM (KI Data): Dutch intelligence agencies revealed that Chinese state-backed cyber spies successfully infiltrated a Dutch military network last year, marking the first time the Netherlands publicly attributes cyber espionage to China. The hacking incident involved the placement of malicious software within a military network used for unclassified research. Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren emphasized the importance of making such activities public to enhance international resilience against cyber espionage.

The incident is seen as part of a broader trend of Chinese political espionage targeting the Netherlands and its allies. Last April, Dutch intelligence warned that China posed a significant threat to the country’s economic security, with espionage efforts focusing on high-tech companies and universities. China’s embassy to the Netherlands has not responded to the allegations.