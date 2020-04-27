ECC to approve biggest industrial package today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The biggest industrial package in the country’s history has been prepared which will be approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) today, on Monday.

According to details, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will provide loan for the employees’ salaries and other incentives.

Furthermore, all sectors including shops, offices, schools, factories and banks will be able to get benefit from the package.

In previous meeting, ECC had allowed additional allocation of 200,000 metric tons of wheat worth 8.69 billion rupees to Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The approval was granted in ECC meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The additional quantity wheat will be allocated from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) resources.