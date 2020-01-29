ECC to discuss six-point agenda in today’s meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will be held in Islamabad today (Wednesday), to discuss six-point agenda.

Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will preside over the meeting.

The ECC is expected to approve hike in gas prices for domestic users and different sectors.

Sources further said that the ECC is likely to approve $100 million for the Pakistan Mortgage Refinery Company while a supplementary grant of Rs80 million can be approved for the finance ministry.

A supplementary grant of Rs100 million for the e-governance programme is also included in the agenda of the meeting. Selling shares of House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) will also come under discussion in the meeting.

The meeting to get comprehensive presentation on the Cotton policy.

The ECC in its last meeting had decided to import 300,000 tons of wheat, while the fresh crop from Sindh will reach to the markets by March 15.

The ECC was informed in the meeting that the first shipment of wheat is likely to arrive in the country by 15th of February.

The ECC had also asked Punjab and PASSCO to release their stocks to overcome the shortage in the country and stabilize the prices.