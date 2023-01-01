Economic, law and order situations don’t allow immediate elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PM Shahbaz: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday declared that the current economic and law and order situations in the country are not worth conducting immediate elections.

Such a statement emerged after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting in which the current political and constitutional situation of the country was discussed. Legal experts, Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan and Mansoor Awan also participated in the meeting. A briefing was given regarding the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court.

The legal experts briefed PM Shahbaz on the legal and constitutional aspects of the election case in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

According to sources, the meeting discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and legal issues regarding Supreme Court hearing on polls delay. The constitutional crisis in Pakistan deepened as the ruling coalition in the Centre, led by PML-N, hinted that it would not accept the decision of the three-member SC bench hearing the polls delay case.

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that Shehbaz Sharif has also called a meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League (N). There will be a consultation on political issues at the session. Prime Minister Shahbaz will brief the members on the political scenario. NNI