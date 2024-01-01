ECP delists 13 political parties including JUI (N), Sunni Tehreek

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday cancelled the registration of 13 political parties for not holding intra-party elections.

The Election Commission delisted 13 political parties which failed to conduct their internal elections.

The parties whose registration was cancelled include Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam(Noorani), All Pakistan Minority Alliance, All Pakistan Tehreek, Awami Party Pakistan (S), Bahawalpur National Awami Party, Sub ka Pakistan, Pakistan Peace Council Party, Pakistan National Muslim League, Pakistan Peace Party, Pakistan Equality Party, Christian Awami Party, Pakistan National Unity Party, Sunni Tehreek, Nizam Mustafa Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Jinnah).

The Election Commission announced its reserved decision on the applications regarding the registration of 15 parties for not conducting intra-party elections.

The commission, however, allowed two parties to take part in the elections.