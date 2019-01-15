Eight killed in land sliding at Karakoram Highway in Kohistan district

F.P. Report

KOHISTAN: As many as eight people were killed on Tuesday in land sliding at Karakoram Highway in Dasu area of Upper Kohistan district.

According to details, the rescue teams retrieved dead bodies from under debris and moved them to nearby hospital.

According to SHO Dasu Nasir-ud-Din Babar, the land slide buried the van that was carrying nine people.

SHO Dasu said that the ongoing expansion work at the Karakoram Highway caused land sliding, resulting deaths of the people.

Assistant Commissioner Amin said it was feared that another three to four people could be trapped under debris. ‘We are searching for them,’ he added.

