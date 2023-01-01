Ephesus, Mevlana museum listed most visited in Türkiye in 2023

ISTANBUL (AA) : In a remarkable display of enthusiasm for Türkiye’s historical and cultural treasures, the Müzekart (Museum Card), a yearlong pass granting unlimited access to museums and archaeological sites, has garnered a staggering 2,151,988 sales in just seven months in 2023.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Müzekart, which was initially priced at TL 70 ($3) but was subsequently reduced to TL 60 under the directive of Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, has become an indispensable companion for those embarking on a journey through history and culture.

Applicable at more than 300 museums and archaeological sites under the ministry, as well as museums managed by the Presidency’s National Palaces Directorate, the Müzekart has achieved an impressive sales figure of 2,151,988 within seven months.

The Müzekart, which provides unrestricted access to museums and archaeological sites for all citizens throughout the year and is free for various professional and age groups, had already set a record in 2022 with a remarkable sales increase of 63%, reaching 2,930,653 sales compared to the previous year.

Mevlana Museum at top

Among the museums and archaeological sites affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Konya Mevlana Museum has emerged as the most visited institution, attracting 1,664,437 visitors in the first seven months of 2023.

The Ephesus archaeological site in Selcuk secured the second position with 1,151,511 visitors, while the Denizli Hierapolis (Pamukkale) archaeological site claimed the third spot with 1,149,843 visitors.

In the same seven-month period, Istanbul’s Galata Tower welcomed 749,950 visitors, making it the fourth most visited site, followed closely by the Nevşehir Göreme archaeological site with 528,030 visitors.