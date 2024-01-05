Essence of Deen lies in the love of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD (APP): Islahee Jamaat & Aalmi Tanzeem ul Arifeen of shrine Hazrat Sultan Bahoo (RA) organized the Annual Melaad-e-Mustafa & Haq Bahoo Conference at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad. Patron-in-chief of Jamaat and Tanzeem Hazrat Sultan Muhammad Ali presided over the conference.

Ambassadors of the republics of Palestine, Azerbaijan, Sudan, and Indonesia participated in the conference, said a press release here on Sunday.

Secretary General of Jamaat and Tanzeem Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali while addressing the auspicious gathering said that the vitality of the message of Sufis has increased manifold nowadays. Sufis unfold the teachings of Islam in letter and spirit. The essence of Deen lies in the love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Islam not only guides our material life but also grants a complete code of spiritual life. The Holy Quran draws social principles to bring social order to a society.

Elimination of social unrest and the creation of a balanced society is what the Quran instructs. The fundamental message of Deen is to follow the commandments of Allah through the injunctions of the Holy Quran and obedience of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the fundamental prerequisite of Deen. One can never attain the actual essence of Deen unless he loves the Holy Prophet (PBUH) more than anything.

It is manifested in the Holy Quran as a human being needs to strengthen their relationship with Allah, it needs to strengthen their relationship with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the same proportion. The Holy Quran teaches manners of the court of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The will of God is the will of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). One who fulfills the will of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) fulfills the will of God. Society secures an important position in Deen. Holy Prophet PBUH said if one wants to complete one’s Emaan, one has to surrender himself in front of the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

In this respect, love, peace, and harmony are the message of the Holy Prophet PBUH and we must ponder today what we have learned from the teachings of the Prophet PBUH.

Do social and all other types of media present today teach the same message? Do actions on these channels depict our love and followership with the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The answer is very disappointing. Our social media is flooded by hate every day.

Holy prophet never hated, abused, or blamed anybody in his entire life. The recent Gaza and Ukraine war has exposed the hypocrisy of the world.

Moreover, the silence of Ummah on the issue of Gaza has badly exposed our spiritual decline. On the occasion, Haji Muhammad Nawaz Qadri, Nazim-e-Ala of the Jamaat emphasized that the teachings of Sufis prioritize the purification of self and the adoption of Islamic values in letter and spirit.

It has been the method of Sufis to learn the Holy Quran and apply its commandments in our daily lives. He further endorses the fact that zikar (remembrance of Allah) strengthens our relationship with God.

Foreign delegates, academicians, university students, parliamentarians, and people from different walks of life participated in the conference.