European Union foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell has said that the international community must impose a solution to the Israel-Hamas war as both sides are unable to come to terms. According to Borrell, he has learned over the past 30 years that the solution has to be imposed from outside because the two parties will never be able to reach an agreement. If this tragedy doesn’t end soon, the entire Middle East might end up in flames.

Ther conflagration of the Gaza conflict is gradually reaching out to neighbouring countries including Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Iran, Iran and Yemen. Yemeni Houthis are currently attacking the US and Israeli targets through missiles and drones in the Middle East and territorial waters including the Red Sea while several cargo vessels have been targeted over the past weeks. A continuous exchange of fire between Lebanon Hizbullah and Israeli troops occurred on a regular basis on the Lebanon-Israel border while an important Hamas leader had been assassinated in Beirut that cast doubts regarding a potential breakout of conflict on Lebanon-Israel border in the coming days. A US led maritime coalition is currently deployed in the Red Sea to counter Houthis threat, and President Biden ordered US troops for retaliatory actions against Iran backed militant groups targeting US interests in neighbouring countries. Amid such heightened tension, a deadly blast near the shrine of late Iranian General Qassem Sulemani on his death anniversary has drawn Tehran into the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which is likely to escalate in the coming days.

Historically, western governments and media co-relate Israel and Palestine as well as campare Israeli military with Hamas, which is factually incorrect because Israel is an occupying state while Palestine is an occupied territory. Hamas is a popular liberation movement against the Israeli occupied forces therefore the events must be viewed in that context. European Union foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell must review his statement about imposition of a solution regarding the Gaza conflict is a biased and malignant assertion because the Palestine is a globally accepted dispute that has to be resolved according to the aspirationS of Palestinians people in line with the UNSC resolutions. Therefore, the European Union and western leaders must work for the implementation of the UN resolutions instead of causing confusion and complicating the Palestine dispute that will not benefit all affected communities but ensure global peace and stability in the coming years and decades.