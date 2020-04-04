Export related industry to start operation in phased manner: Minister

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdur Razzaq Dawood said that government has made a strategy to allow export related industry to start its operation in a phased-manner.

He said due to the extension in current lockdown because of coronavirus pandemic, a strategy was being made to allow export related industry to start its operation.

Abdur Razzaq Dawood was talking to the business leaders through video link conference to personally inquire about their problems.

He asked the various chambers to provide him a priority-wise list of 10 industrial units which could be opened subject to fulfillment of required safety measures. He said that government would also review to allow the SME and cottage industry to resume its operation after following the set SOPs.

He said that instructions to the provincial chief secretaries and commissioners were being issued in this regard so that the industrial activities could be restored as soon as the threat of corona virus ended.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce said that another meeting with business community would be held on Monday to review the steps taken in this conference.

Rana Sikandar-e-Azam President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) suggested that industrial sector should be allowed to resume its operation. Representing the business community, he said that the importers were unable to immediately pay the dues of their LCs and their goods had been arrived in local ports.

He suggested that their interest may also be deferred in view of the current situation in the wake of COVID-19.