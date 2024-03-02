Fahd Haroon bestowed by prestigious Sitar-i-Imtiaz

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Fahd Haroon has been bestowed the prestigious Sitar-i-Imtiaz by the honorable president of Pakistan Mr. Asif Ali Zardari at the investiture ceremony held earlier today at the Presidency.

Fahd Haroon, a visionary leader and distinguished professional in media and IT. His remarkable contributions to fortifying Pakistan’s cyber presence and elevating its digital influence have been pivotal.

Following in the footsteps of his illustrious mother, the late Fariha Razak, a revered media personality and former Parliamentarian, this marks the second civil award for their family. Fariha Razak was previously also honored with a civil award for her public service.

With an impressive career spanning both national and international media platforms, Fahd Haroon has held significant roles, including Former Minister of State & Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar Ul Haq Kakar and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Former Focal Person to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Information Analytics, Former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Media Affairs, and Former Chairman of the Standing Committee on Press and Electronic Media FPCCI, among others. Mr. Haroon’s expertise encompasses IT, management, media (both broadcast and digital), communications, and regulatory affairs.

This wealth of experience has bestowed him with profound insights into the digital landscape and its implications for Pakistan. His reputation as a global authority is well-earned, and he commands respect from his peers. Fahd Haroon has worked exceptionally successfully as a technocrat, being considered one of the best in the field.

His unwavering dedication has positioned him as a front-runner in safeguarding Pakistan’s digital presence. Employing strategic diplomacy, he has effectively championed Pakistan on various international digital platforms, securing its rightful standing and amplifying its voice.

Beyond this, Mr. Haroon has been instrumental in combating the multifaceted threats of terrorism, both in the digital and physical realms. He has tirelessly worked to dismantle extremist networks, disrupt communication channels, and stem the dissemination of radical ideologies.

Furthermore, he has harnessed digital platforms to raise awareness, foster tolerance, and empower communities to reject terrorism and violent extremism. Fahd Haroon’s extraordinary accomplishments solidify his role as a trailblazer and pioneer in Pakistan’s digital landscape.