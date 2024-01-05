Fans cry after Shakira ‘rejected’ as Coachella 2024 headliner

(Web Desk) : While the world waits for the official Coachella 2024 line-up, a few rumors have surfaced about who could be appearing at the iconic music festival.

According to a report, Coachella passed on Shakira as a headliner for its latest edition.

Back in 2022, Remezcla listed Shakira as one artist we’d loved to see at Coachella.

Then, 2023 was undoubtedly the year of the Colombian pop icon.

Shakira turned the heartbreak from her split with ex Gerard Piqué into cathartic global hits like “BZRP Music Sessions,

Vol. 53” with Bizarrap and “TQG” alongside fellow Colombian singer Karol G.

At the MTV Video Music Awards last September, she became the first artist from Latin America to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

Shakira appeared primed to headline Coachella 2024, but that will reportedly not happen.

Hits Daily Double published a rumor mill report about Coachella’s 2024 headliners.

According to the story, Shakira’s team was going all in on getting her a headlining slot at this year’s festival. Coachella reportedly declined to have Shakira as a headliner for reasons that weren’t specified.

Though this is all speculation until the official line-up is released, Shakira’s fans are already upset by the news.

“Bebi, Shakira has headlined the most watched live event awn the planet [the World Cup] not once, not twice but thrice,” wrote one fan on X.

“She doesn’t need nobody. Everyone needs her, fcuk Coachella.” Another person wrote, “Yeah they’re absolutely nuts for this.

Shakira headlining Coachella would’ve been wild.”