Fardeen Khan makes comeback after 14 years with Bhansali’s Heeramandi  

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is making a comeback on silver screen with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand movie. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, after a gap of 14 years.

Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look poster of Fardeen Khan, who will be seen in the period drama series as a character named Wali Mohammed.

The caption read: “Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart’s desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed!”

His first look from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, based on the courtesans of Lahore and life in the red-light district in undivided India, features him in a wholly new avatar, dressed in a period attire, and wearing a moustache.

Fardeen last appeared on the big screen in Dulha Mil Gaya. The actor had gone on a sabbatical, being completely off movies and even social media.

The movie stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test.”

Touted to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been the filmmaker’s passion project for 14 years. Produced by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh with concept credited to Moin Beg, Heeramandi will stream on Netflix on May 1.