Federal Cabinet discusses strategy regarding ongoing lockdown

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday has met to discuss strategy regarding ongoing countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus.

According to details, the participants are reviewing coronavirus situation in the country while they are also considering the issue of prices and quality of 61 eatables.

The members are also analyzing the steps taken by the incumbent government to curb the virus.

Coronavirus cases, deaths in Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 24 more fatalities from novel coronavirus as the death toll in the country has reached 486.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 21,501 while 1,315 cases were reported in 24 hours.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 8,103 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 7,882 in Sindh, 3,288 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 in Balochistan, 464 in Islamabad, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

Number of patients recovered from Coronavirus is 5,782 now.