Female candidates overlooked by parties in nomination finalization

Anees Takkar

MARDAN: Absence of Female candidates raises concerns as major parties finalize nominees for upcoming elections.

According to the details, three prominent political entities Awami National Party (ANP), Jamat-i-Islami (JI), and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl-ur-Rahman (JUI-F) have announced their candidates for three National Assembly seats and eight Provincial Assembly seats in Mardan.

However, a notable gap in representation is observed, as none of these parties has issued a ticket to any female candidate for these constituencies. Reliable sources have indicated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is considering issuing a ticket to the distinguished political figure Sayed Nazia Shah in Mardan. However, PTI (P) has yet to officially confirm its candidates for the upcoming general elections in 2024, leaving Mardan’s political landscape in anticipation.

In a significant development, three prominent political parties have announced their final list of candidates for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Awami National Party (ANP), and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have collectively identified their contenders for various constituencies in Mardan.

JII-F made its ticket announcements recently, solidifying the participation of the three major political forces in the electoral race. With this revelation, the total number of parties finalizing their candidates has reached three, with the ANP and JI having already fielded their aspirants earlier.

JUI-F, in particular, faced challenges in deciding on ticket allocations, with the final selection encompassing a diverse array of candidates. Notably, among those securing tickets are two former provincial ministers and six ex-members of the assembly. The National Assembly’s constituency NA-21 sees Senator Haji Dilawar Khan’s brother, Azeem Khan, as the JUI-F candidate, while NA-22 will feature Niaz Ali and NA-23 will have Kaleemullah Khan Tauru as their contenders.

The provincial assembly seats have also witnessed the nomination of key figures. Former provincial ministers Hafiz Akhtar Ali for PK54, Senator Haji Dilawar Khan’s son Adnan Khan for PK55, ex-MPA Obaid Mayar for PK56, Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani for PK57, who served as the provincial general secretary, Ex MPA Taj Ul Amin Jabal for PK58, Maolana Aqil Ansari for PK59, Ex Provencial Minister Iftikhar Momand for PK60 and Ex MNA Maolana Muhammad Qasim for PK61 are among the candidates from JUI (F) for constituencies in Mardan for upcoming general election.

On the ANP side, their candidates for the national assembly include Ahmad Ali for NA-21, the former Chief Minister Ameer Haider Hoti for NA-22, and Ex MPA Ahmad Bahadur for NA-23. In the provincial assembly, the party has nominated Ex MPA Gohar Bacha for PK-54, Suhail Bacha for PK-55, Haji Abdul Aziz Khan for PK-56, Ahmed Bahadur for PK-57, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti for PK 58, General Secretary ANP Haroon Khan for PK-59 and Sher Afghan Khan for PK 60. Furthermore, for PK-61, the ANP has selected the party Secretary for Information Jamal Nasir for PK-61 for upcoming election 2024.

Jamaat-e-Islami has also declared its candidates for the provincial assembly seats. Ex MNA Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman is nominated for NA 21, Syed Kalim Bacha for NA 22 and Hafiz Ismail for NA 23. Jamat i Islami also nominated for provencial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Imtiaz Ali Nangyal for PK 54, Sajad Sayed Bacha for PK 55, Akhter Ali Khan for PK 56, Advocate Shafiq Toru for PK 57, Mushtaq Semaab for PK 58, Ibrahim Buland for PK 59, Noman Yousaf for PK 60 and Abdul Wasii for PK 61 to contest on 8 February 2024 general election.

Despite the clarity from these three parties, others like the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) are yet to finalize their candidates. The political atmosphere in Mardan is becoming more dynamic, particularly with the recent clandestine meeting between PTI (P) Chairman Pervez Khattak and former provincial minister Abdul Subhan Khan. Khattak’s visit to Subhan Khan’s residence is seen as a significant political move, hinting at potential collaboration.

While the tussle for candidacies continues, it remains to be seen how accurately these political maneuvers align with the upcoming electoral landscape. The following days are crucial as more details about alliances, strategies, and emerging candidates are expected to unfold, providing a clearer picture of the political scenario leading up to the elections.

The absence of female candidates in the nominations from major parties raises concerns about gender representation in the political sphere. As political dynamics evolve in Mardan, the role of women in the electoral process remains a critical aspect to watch, especially as parties make strategic decisions leading up to the elections.

Political expert have pointed out that the delay in the full-fledged commencement of election campaigning by various political parties stems from the pending allotment of election symbols. The non-availability of these symbols has hindered the initiation of comprehensive campaign strategies by the parties, raising concerns about the impact on their outreach and communication with the electorate.

As parties await the resolution of this matter, it adds a layer of complexity to the pre-election landscape, requiring prompt attention and resolution for a smooth electoral process.