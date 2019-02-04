Finance Minister Asad Umar to preside over ECC meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Monday will preside over Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Islamabad.

Local news channel reported that the members will discuss ways to provide opportunities to the immigrants and will also devise strategy regarding payment of compensation money.

Earlier, ECC had approved to launch Islamic Sukuk bond amounting to Rs200 billion for the payment of circular debt. The bond will be issued through the consortium of Islamic banks.

The committee had also approved to export additional 500,000 tonnes of wheat.