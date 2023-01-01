First flight of Azerbaijan Airline lands at Lahore Airport

F.P. Report

LAHORE: First flight of Azerbaijan Airline carrying passengers and distinguished guests landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Saturday.

The flight passengers received a warm welcome on landing at the airport.

On the arrival of flight, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Air Force, Air Marshal (retired) Farhat Hussain Malik and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada gave the reception.

Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager Nazir Ahmad Khan and other heads of organizations cut the cake at the boarding gate and welcomed the passengers.