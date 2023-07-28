Fisker misses second-quarter production target due to parts shortage

(Reuters) – Fisker (FSR.N) missed its production target for the second quarter due to a shortage of components, the electric vehicle startup disclosed on Friday, sending its shares down 2% in premarket trading.

The California-based company produced 1,022 units of its Ocean SUV in the quarter that ended June, lower than the 1,400-1,700 vehicles it had projected.

“A few suppliers had challenges ramping to the targeted 2Q levels, as they did not receive components from sub-suppliers in a timely manner,” Fisker said in an exchange filing, adding that it expected to produce over 1,400 vehicles in early July.

Fisker, which will report its second-quarter earnings on August 4, produced 55 vehicles in the March quarter. It began deliveries in the United States last month.

The production figures come as some EV firms face dwindling cash reserves, pressured by high costs related to production ramp-ups and inflation.

Last month, Lordstown Motors filed for bankruptcy protection, while Electric Last Mile Solutions filed the same last year.

In contrast, EV behemoth Tesla (TSLA.O) and Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) beat market estimates for second-quarter deliveries.