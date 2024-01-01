Five bodies found in N Waziristan

F.P. Report

MIR ALI: Five people were killed in two incidents of firing in North Waziristan, reported on Saturday. According to police, four dead bodies were found from Mir Ali Bazar in North Waziristan, while a bullet-riddled body was also found near the market.

Officials said that the bodies were taken into custody and shifted to the hospital for identification. The police said that according to preliminary investigation, all the five persons were shot by unknown persons and nothing was found with the bodies to identify them. The police further said that a pick-up van loaded with vegetables and a Mazda vehicle were found parked near the dead bodies.