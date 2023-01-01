Floods in western Rwanda kill at least 127 people

(CNN): Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides on Tuesday in Rwanda killing at least 127 people in the Western, Northern and Southern Provinces, the president’s office said.

“Rescue interventions are ongoing in the most affected districts … in order to secure endangered citizens,” a statement by the presidency said Wednesday.

The Rwanda National Police warned that due to heavy rains, the roads Mukamira-Ngororero and Rubavu-Rutsiro are temporarily unavailable.

“You are advised to use alternative roads. Police officers are available to direct traffic,” the Rwanda National Police said in their twitter account.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency had warned in its forecast for May that many parts of the country will receive more rainfall than average this month.

It added that the first 10 days of the month will be wetter-than-normal with increased rains compared to April.

According to the Rwandan Government’s Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), more than 60 people have died from disasters between January and April this year, and the country’s Northern and Western provinces have been the most hit.

The Northern Province alone has witnessed no fewer than 1500 cases of disaster ranging from floods and landslides in the last five years, with more than 200 people killed and thousands of homes destroyed, according to MINEMA.

Last year, 205 people died from disasters across Rwanda, MINEMA said in its Disaster Effects Situation Report. Sixty-nine were from floods, landslides and rainstorms, the report said.