FM, Afghan counterpart discuss peace in Tibet meeting

TIBET (Agencies): Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday met Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi in Tibet and discussed the challenges confronting regional peace and stability.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office on X on Thursday, Jilani held a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan. He also underscored that challenges confronting regional peace and stability should be addressed in a “collaborative spirit through collective strategies”. This meeting comes shortly after Pakistan issued an ultimatum to all undocumented immigrants, including Afghan nationals, instructing them to leave Pakistan by October 31 or face imprisonment and deportation to their respective countries.

FM Jilani is in China on a two-day visit in order to attend the third Trans-Himalayan Forum for International Cooperation. Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on social media platform X that refugees should be “tolerated” by Pakistan. “The behaviour of Pakistan against Afghan refugees is unacceptable,” he said. “The Pakistani side should reconsider its plan. Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems. As long as they leave Pakistan voluntarily, that country should tolerate them.”