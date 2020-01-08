FO advises citizens to exercise caution while visiting Iraq

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Wednesday has advised Pakistani nationals to exercise maximum caution while planning visit to Iraq in the view of recent developments and the prevailing regional security situation.

According to the press release, the officials have also directed those already in Iraq to remain in close contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad.

The statement came after Iran fired missiles Wednesday at Iraqi bases used by the US military, officials in Iran and US said, in the first act of the Islamic republic’s promised revenge for the US killing of a top Iranian general.

The Pentagon said it was still “working on initial battle damage assessments” after “Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.”

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the Pentagon said.

There were no immediate reports on casualties but the Pentagon said it had been ready, after days of steadily mounting tension and exchanges of threats of war.

“These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region,” a spokesman said.