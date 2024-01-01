Focus on to improve law, order: KP CM

F.P. Report

CHARSADDA: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has termed improvement of law and order as top most priority of his government and the same will not be compromised at any cost adding that the required financial resources would be provided to police on priority basis with the aim to strengthen it is terms of modern equipment, arms and ammunition. He said that without peace development and prosperity is not possible because investment and economic activities require conducive environment.

He was talking to media persons, during his short visit to district Charsadda, on Monday. “Poverty Alleviation, welfare of the vulnerable segments of society and addressing the issue of unemployment will be the second important priority of the provincial government, as the prevailing financial situation has affected the ordinary citizen the most, which needs to be addressed on priority basis,” Ali Amin Gandapur stated adding that development and uplift of infrastructure will rank third on the priority list of his government; for which steps would be taken under a well devised strategy.

To a question, the Chief Minister replied that he had talked about necessary rectifications in police system which should not be taken as intimidation for any individual adding that he did not believe in revenge but rectification and improvement in the system was his duty. He remarked that rectification and improvement is necessary to develop a system wherein no one can misuse his authority and do unjust to anyone, and added that “we need to develop a system based on justice for the secure future of our coming generations”.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the residence of Superintendent of Police, Ijaz Khan, who embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with miscreants in Mardan the other day. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and offered Fatiha for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Ali Amin Gandapur also met with the children of Ijaz Khan Shaheed and assured them of all out support of his government.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Ijaz Khan embraced Shahadat while bravely fighting against terrorists adding that he salutes all the martyrs of Police and other security agencies who laid their precious lives for the secure future of others. Ali Amin Gandapur assured that all the financial support under Shahada package will be extended to the bereaved family, and the provincial government would also provide all out support for the better future of the children of Shaheed Ijaz Khan.