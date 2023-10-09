Follow ‘Spiritual Steps’ of Chinese artist with paintings and installations

BEIJING : For Chinese artist Qiang Guanghao, art is something bold with his own ideas. His latest exhibition at Enjoy Art Museum in Beijing’s 798 Art District allows the audience in Beijing to step into the world of the artist, who is currently based in South China’s Guangzhou.



Paintings with rich and bright colors were actually created by squeezing the paints directly onto the canvas. This allows the layers of color to blend on their own rather than being manually blended, resulting in the beauty of the wild.



The exhibition, ‘Spiritual Steps,’ has not only included such paintings but also another kind of creation: installation art with cotton buds.



The artist’s recent innovative attempt is to create art pieces made of hundreds of thousands of cotton buds, including a large living room.



According to the curator, Jia Fangzhou, Qiang has always upheld his artistic ideals as well as his thoughts on art creation.



The exhibition is set to run until October 15.

Courtesy: globaltimes