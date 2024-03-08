Foreign reserves reach $13.15b

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached at US$ 13,151.3 million in the week ended on March 08, 2024 while foreign reserves held by State Bank increased to $ 7,912.9 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 17 million to $ 7,912.9 million during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also increased by $ 114.1 million to $ 5,238.4 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on March 01, 2024, were $ 13,020 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,895.7 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,124.3 million. (APP)