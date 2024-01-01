Former Miss India dies after long battle with cancer

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Former Miss India Tripura, Rinky Chakma has lost her prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 28, the pageant organizers announced on Wednesday.

As reported by Indian news agencies, Miss India Tripura 2017, who had been fighting cancer for nearly two years, succumbed to her illness earlier this week, announced the pageant in a social media post.

“With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017,” read the post.

The organizers added, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul find eternal peace. Rinky, your legacy of purpose and beauty will forever be remembered. You will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing you.”

Reacting to the heartbreaking news, thousands of social users extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Pertinent to note here that Chakma was first diagnosed with a Phyllodes Tumor (breast cancer) in 2022 and underwent surgery for it. However, the illness metastasized to her lungs and further to her head, resulting in a brain tumour, after which her health deteriorated and she was unable to sustain chemotherapy.

In critical condition, she was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket, in the Indian capital of Delhi, on February 22 and was then put on a ventilator, as one of her lungs stopped functioning.

Notably, Miss India Tripura also requested financial aid last month, as her family had exhausted all funds for her treatment.