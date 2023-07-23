Four killed in Philadelphia mass shooting

NEW YORK : Four people were shot dead in the city of Philadelphia late on Monday, US police have said.

They said another two – children aged two and 13 – were injured in the attack in the city’s south-western Kingsessing area. All the victims are male.

The suspected gunman is now in custody and his rifle and handgun have been recovered.

Police added that the suspect, who has not been named, was wearing a ballistic vest with “multiple magazines”.

At a news conference, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers were flagged down at about 20:30 local time on Monday (01:30 BST Tuesday) in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue.

“When officers responded, they did identify and find some gunshot victims. As they were scooping up the victims and preparing them for transport to hospital, they also heard multiple gunshots,” she said.

The commissioner added that the officers then pursued the suspect on foot while the man – believed to be 40 years old – was “actively shooting”. He was later detained.

Three of the killed men were aged between 20 and 59, while Ms Outlaw said the fourth could be aged between 16 and 21. The two injured children are in a stable condition.

Ms Outlaw added there could have been more victims, had it not been for the officers’ actions.

The suspect’s motives were not immediately known.

Another person has also been held by police. That person is believed to have “acquired a gun somehow… and returned fire in the direction of the shooter,” the commissioner said.

The attack on the eve of Independence Day came just a day after two people died and 28 were injured – about half of them children – in a shooting attack in Baltimore, Maryland.

Authorities there are still searching for multiple suspects who are believed to have opened fire during an annual community gathering.

courtesy : bbc