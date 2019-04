Four major generals promoted to lieutenant general: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations on Friday announced the promotions of four major generals to lieutenant generals.

Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Major General Nauman Mahmood, Major General Azhar Abbas and Major General Faiz Hameed have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, the military’s media wing said.

Earlier this month, 40 brigadiers of the Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of major general. Those promoted to the rank of major general included 11 brigadiers from the Pakistan Army Medical Corps.

According to ISPR, the promoted officers included Zafar Iqbal Marwat, Shakirullah Khattak, Muhammad Owais Dastagir, Aamir Naveed, Muhammad Ijaz Mirza, Tabassum Habib, Muhammad Shujah Anwar, Dilawal Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Mehmoof Goraya, Kamal Asfar, Muhammad Ali Khan, Kashif Azad, Majid Jahangir, Azahr Waqas, Akif Iqbal, Omer Ahmed Bukhari, Muhammad Ahsan Khattak, Inayat Hussain, Adil Yamin, Muhammad Hasan Khattak, Muhammad Aamir Najam, Muahamma Aqeel, Kamran Satti, Syed Imdad Hussain Shah, Kashif Zafar, Khurram Anwar Qadri, and Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

The medical corps officers promoted included Muhammad Aleem, Ahsan Altaf, Syed Nusrat Raza, Kamarat Hussain Shah Bukhari, Farooq Syed, Kudratullah Malik, Amir Akram, Shahid Hameed Chaudhry, Muhammad Qasim Butt, Farhan Tayab and Muhammad Afsheen Iqbal.