FP questions why the US not helping resolve the Cypher conspiracy

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller stated that “I don’t know how many times I have to give this same statement from this podium that these allegations are all unfounded.”

Matthew Miller made these remarks after The Frontier Post once again asked why the US does not help resolve the Cypher conspiracy issue because it involves the credibility of the United States.



It is pertinent to mention here a day earlier Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US for South Asia, Elizabeth Horst while addressing an event along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan stated that “allegations against my boss Donald Lu are false.”

It is also important to mention here that today, Pakistan’s minister for interior stated that the Principle Secretary of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who was missing since last one month has resurfaced and he has confessed to the police that the whole Cypher conspiracy was created by him and on the behest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to malign the Pakistani establishment and ruin its relations with the US. The interior minister also stated that Imran Khan committed treason and that he would face imprisonment very soon.

The Frontier Post questioned Matthew Miller that the statements of Pakistan’s interior minister and Miss Elizabeth are very similar and if proven accurate, the former prime minister could face death sentence on these charges.

Matthew Miller once again stated that the US does not interfere in the local politics of any country and that the US has no favorite political party in any country.

On the other hand, the National Security Committe of Pakistan, had acknowledged the existence of the said Cypher, which was written by the then Ambassador of Pakistan to the US, Asad Majeed Khan who is now serving as Foreign Secretary of Pakistan. In the said Cypher, Asad Majeed had stated that in his meeting with senior US official Donald Lu, he was ordered by the US to over throw the government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan through no confidence motion. Asad Majeed had also written in his Cypher that Donald Lu told him that if Imran Khan was not removed then Pakistan could face serious consequences.

Imran Khan on the other hand Imran Khan has continuously stated that his government was over thrown on the behest of the United States and has raised a question as to how did the US knew about the no confidence motion when it was not even tabled in the National Assembly.

It is also important to mention here that after it’s first meeting regarding the Cypher, the National Security Committee of Pakistan had decided to give Demarche to the US officials in Pakistan and the US and these demarches did take place.