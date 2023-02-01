France imposes sanctions on Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar

PARIS (Reuters): France on Tuesday imposed asset freezes on Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar, the latest leader from the Islamist group to be added to its national sanctions list, according to a decree published in the country’s official journal.

France on Nov. 13 imposed sanctions at a national level on Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif and his deputy, Marwan Issa.

It is working with partners to impose sanctions on Hamas individuals and its financing network at European Union level, diplomats have said.