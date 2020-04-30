France reports 427 more coronavirus deaths, toll tops 24,000

Monitoring Desk

PARIS: France on Wednesday reported 427 more deaths from COVID-19 to push the total above 24,000 but it also saw new declines in the numbers of patients in hospital and intensive care.

The total number of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes from the virus in France is now 24,087, the health ministry said in a statement.

But the latest figures confirmed the recent more optimistic trends seen over the last days with 650 fewer coronavirus patients in hospital and 180 less in intensive care.

The new figures were announced a day after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined France s strategy for easing its lockdown from May 11.

Shops and some schools will reopen but cafes and restaurants will stay shut for now, while wearing a mask will be obligatory on public transport.

He emphasised that the government was treading a fine line between the need to protect the economy while also warding off the threat of a new wave of infections.

“A little too much carelessness, and the epidemic restarts. A little too much caution, and the entire country sinks,” he told parliament on Tuesday.

Courtesy: (AFP)