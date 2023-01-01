France seeks removal of Lebanese ambassador’s immunity after rape accusation

PARIS (AFP): French authorities will on Monday ask Lebanon to lift the immunity of Beirut’s ambassador to Paris after an investigation was opened into alleged rape and intentional violence by the envoy, a source said.

“Steps in this direction will be taken during the day,” a French diplomatic source, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

The ambassador, Rami Adwan, is being investigated in France following complaints by two former embassy employees. He has diplomatic immunity but could face trial if Lebanon agrees to France’s request.