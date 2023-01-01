French Constitutional Council gives partial approval to controversial retirement reforms

PARIS (AA): Despite broad public opposition in polls, France’s highest constitutional authority on Friday partially upheld controversial pension reforms championed by President Emmanuel Macron.

The French Constitutional Council finished its review of the reform bill, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by the year 2030.

The council rejected a demand by left-wing lawmakers that the changes face a public referendum.

The nine “sages,” as they are known also rejected six measures, including ones regarding senior workers.

Protesters gathered in Paris before the verdict, in the Place de l’Hotel de Ville square, not far from the Constitutional Council building, and in other cities as well, showing their opposition peacefully.

President Macron earlier expressed his intention to hold a meeting with trade unions at the Elysee Palace, “whatever the verdict may be,” the French presidency said, according to media reports. The unions declined the invitation.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Twitter that the issue “has come to the end of its democratic process. Tonight, there is neither a winner nor a loser.”

Macron must sign the bill into law within 48 hours, according to broadcaster BFMTV. Trade unions are calling on him to do the opposite.

The government unveiled the reform proposal in January and it was taken up for parliamentary debate the following month, even as millions took to the streets to oppose the reforms.

Workers and trade unions, among others, vehemently oppose the plan.

Unrest intensified when Borne, after consulting with Macron, decided to use special constitutional powers to adopt the bill without parliamentary approval on March 16.

The decision was driven by fear that lawmakers would be able to block the reforms as the government lacks an absolute majority in the legislature.

Amid months of protests, French police were accused of making arbitrary arrests and using excessive force against demonstrators.