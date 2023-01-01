Funds cut on education

Umm e Fizza

As a parent of two students in our schools, I am deeply worried about the impact that these cuts will have on the quality of education that my children are receiving. I understand that the district is facing difficult financial situation.

However, I believe that cutting funding for education is the wrong way to address this problem. Education is the foundation of our society, and it is essential that we invest in our schools. The cuts that have already been made have had a real impact on our schools. We have seen smaller class sizes, fewer extracurricular activities, and less support for special education students.

These cuts are only going to get worse if the district does not receive additional funding. I urge the school board to take action to address the funding crisis. I believe that there are a number of things that the district can do to raise additional revenue, such as increasing property taxes, passing a bond measure, or seeking state and federal, funding. I also believe that the district can find ways to reduce spending without cutting essential programs.

For example, the district could consolidate some administrative functions, renegotiate contracts with vendors, and eliminate unnecessary positions. I am confident that the school board can find a solution to the funding crisis. I urge you to take action now to protect the quality of education for our children.