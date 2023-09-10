Gas theft crackdown: 233 connections disconnected

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In Lahore, the regional team disconnected seventeen connections on illegal use of gas, another Four on use of compressor and 164 Commercial/SP domestic, industrial under billing cases processed and also Rs 0.22 million booked against gas theft, Rs0.30 million booked against under Billing.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected Eight connections on use of compressor while another 03 against illegal use of gas and Rs 0.001 Million has been booked against under billing. The company disconnected 61 connections on illegal use of gas in Multan. The regional team imposed fine of Rs 0.888 Million volume against gas theft and Rs 0.165 Million booked against under billing.

In Sheikhupura, Twenty connections were disconnected by the region and 67 under billing cases have been processed.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 72 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. The regional team also lodged four FIR against gas thieves and booked Rs 0.64 million against gas theft.

In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected five gas connections while 12 under billing cases have been processed and 127 HM3 volume has been booked against theft and under billing cases while imposing fine of Rs. 0.45 Million on gas theft. SNGPL’s team in Mardan 04 fake meters removed, 20 domestic under billing cases processed and 259 HM3 volume booked against domestic under billing cases while imposing fine of Rs 0.328 million.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected two connections against illegal use of gas and one commercial meter under billing case processed. ln Sargodha 21 under billing cases processed 02 meter disconnected on illegal use of gas. The regional team in Gujranwala 23 under billing cases processed,04 meters were disconnected on the use of compressor and 03 removed on illegal use of gas. The region also imposed fine of Rs. 0.228 million on gas theft and under billing cases.

In Gujrat, one connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas. The company disconnected 12 connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad.

In Sahiwal, eight connections were disconnected on illegal use of connection, 11HM3 volume and Rs 0.016 have been booked against gas theft.

The regional team in Faisalabad 23 under billing cases processed and 04 disconnected on illegal use of gas and another 03 on the use of compressor.

Fine of Rs0.25 million was also imposed against gas pilferers.