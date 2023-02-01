Gas theft crackdown: Another 167 connections disconnected: SNGPL

F.P. Report

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 167 connections and imposed fine amounting to Rs 2.34 million.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 27 connections on illegal use of gas while another 13 on use of compressor and also imposed fine of Rs 0.12 million against gas theft cases. The team also lodged one FIR against gas pilferers.

In Rawalpindi the team disconnected 1connection on illegal use of gas while another one on use of compressor.

During the operation in Islamabad team disconnected ten connections on illegal use of gas.

In Multan 6 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 9 on use of compressor.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 65 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 2.04 million against gas theft cases.

In Mardan the team disconnected ten connections on illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs0.11 million against gas theft cases.

The team of Abbottabad disconnected one connection on illegal use of gas.

In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas and one on compressor use.

In Faisalabad 2 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas.

In Sialkot the team disconnected one connection on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs0.06 million have been booked against gas theft cases.

In Sheikhupura 15 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 3 on use of compressor and amount of Rs 0.01 million booked against gas theft cases.

In Bahawalpur the team disconnected 1 connection on use of compressor.