Gaza war and Human Rights Council

The UN Human Rights Council is all set to consider a draft resolution calling for a cessation of arms sales to Israel, whose unceasing invasion into Gaza continued over the past six months. The draft resolution was brought forward by Pakistan on behalf of 55 UN member states in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC); a few nonaligned nations also sponsored the resolution. The draft demands Israel end its occupation of Palestinian territory and immediately lift its blockade on the Gaza Strip and all other forms of collective punishment. The draft calls upon all states to cease the sale, transfer, and diversion of arms, munitions, and other military equipment to Israel, to prevent further violations of international humanitarian law and abuses of human rights in the occupied territory.

The Hamas-Israel war in Gaza has marked one of the deadliest conflicts in the Middle East in recent decades. Israel’s ruthless bombardment has turned the thickly populated territory into dunes of mud and concrete all around, wherein, continuous blockade flared up an humanitarian crisis due to famine and starvation of civilians. The death toll reached 34,000, with more than 78,000 wounded since Israel launched its military offensive on October 8, last year. The United Nations and the global community not only back tracked in halting Israeli offensive against innocent Palestinians but it also failed in getting humanitarian aid pass through the Israeli blockade of Palestinian territory. On the other hand, billions of dollars of modern arsenal and bulk of economic assistance is continuously pouring down into the Jewish state by the United States and other western nations. Such biased conduct further adds to the hostility of the aggressor and reduces the prospects for the ceasefire and truce.

Multiple global forums including the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the ICC failed in bringing down Israeli aggression and realizing peace in the Middle East. Pakistan, several other Muslim countries and some nonaligned nations have tabled a draft resolution at the UN Human Rights Council Geneva, demanding a ban on the sale of arms and ammunition to Israel in a bid to put a cap on the war hostilities and disrupt grave human rights violations by the Israeli regime. There are the least scopes for any relief/ improvement in Gaza situation through this measure yet Muslim community uses all possible means and fulfills all rituals which might reduce suffering of bereaved Palestinains at some point in the future.