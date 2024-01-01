General elections and need for nationalism

The February 8 General Elections have reached overhead and the nearly 240 million nation is currently geared up to cast the vote and enjoy the full swing of this nationwide activity that comes after five long years. The Election Commission has already informed about the completion of the training of its over one and a half million election staff while 260 million ballot papers were printed to facilitate the voting for the National Assembly and all four provincial Assemblies in the country. February 8th will be observed as a holiday wherein the provincial and District administrations have already taken all necessary steps to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Electoral process.

In the majority of parts of the country, strict security measures have been in place inside the polling stations, while the Army and paramilitary troops have been deployed to maintain law and order situations and provide foolproof security to Election staff and transportation of election material. Necessary administrative arrangements have been finalized and all available resources have been deployed to create a conducive environment for all election candidates, voters, and the general public as well. Special focus has been given to safety/ security along with the maintenance of writ of the law at sensitive polling stations amid serious risk of terrorism and violence from proscribed terrorist outfits during the election days. As said, cameras have been installed at sensitive locations for CCTV monitoring, control rooms at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Home Departments, Ministry of Interior, and emergency services in hospitals have been established to cater for any unforeseen situation during the election.

All that was from the government side, including the ECP, federal and Provincial governments, and district administrations, while the rest of the crucial part dearly needed from the political groups, the election candidates, their workers and supporters, and the general public are still awaited to be honored by the concerned individuals, party and the overall public that will make this month-long exercise successful and high yielding. There is a dire need for collaboration from both candidates and the public to ensure the success of the upcoming general elections. There is a need for cooperation with the administration, police, and election commission staff to guarantee security, seamless logistical arrangements, and overall maintenance of law and order before, during, and after the polls. So, a free, fair, impartial, and credible election could be ensured which provides all contesting political parties and candidates an equal level playing field, whereas, people also exercise their right to vote without any pressure, coercion, and risk of insecurity throughout the electoral process across the country.

As the election date approaches, government departments and LEAs should remain vigilant to foil the attempts of anti-state elements, miscreants, and criminals so they cannot derail this process through terrorist activity by targeting any important political figure, candidate, or political rally. The urgency for striving to create a conducive environment for a democratic and peaceful electoral process has much importance. Simingingly, the candidates and civic groups must adhere to Election Commission SOPs and work closely with the administration to maintain a secure and orderly electoral process. Whilst, the need for the government, public, and contesting parties’ collaboration is of utmost importance to safely and smoothly steer from this important constitutional process. This teamwork and cooperation is also vital for the forthcoming transition and success of the newly elected government. So, that performs well and delivers to the public during its term in office. All that is the beauty of democracy and the essence of patriotism and nationalism of a nation in the contemporary world.