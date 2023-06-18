GFS Builders delivers nothing but excellence, says CEO Irfan Wahid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive of GFS Builders and Developers, Mr. Irfan Wahid, is one of the leading builders in Pakistan who, with vast experience in business management, has worked in top executive positions for 6 years in England and the United States. His mission is to make Pakistani real estate accessible and convenient to everyone. He received his MBA degree from the University of Washington, while he did Real Estate Courses at the London School of Economics.

Mr. Irfan Wahid is an elected Vice Chairman of the Memon Supreme Council and a member of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD). He has served as Vice President of the Defense Builders Association. With a wide array of knowledge in the construction and industrial sector, Irfan Wahid is sharing a vision of collaboration and innovation that propels clients and partners forward together.

Talking about GFS, he said, “GFS Builders and Developers is one of Pakistan’s leading construction companies with over 2 decades of invaluable experience and expertise in the construction and development sector. We believe in building long-lasting business relationships with our clients because every client is important to us. Our relationships are built on trust and integrity, providing the best services and delivering nothing but excellence.”

Responding to a question about his projects, he said that Seven Wonders City Islamabad is one of the modern yet unique housing projects in the premises of Islamabad. Seven Wonders City has land of over 200 acres, close to the CPEC-Ring Road Interchange and M2-Motorway (Lahore-Islamabad).

Similarly, North Town Residency – Phase 1 is another important project that lies in the heart of North Karachi, comprising more than approximately 300 acres of land. It provides a luxurious and peaceful lifestyle within secured gated boundaries. We offer the opportunity of construction at 50% payment including banking facilities.

CEO Irfan Wahid pointed out that GFS has secured many awards for becoming the best builder because of my attention to detail and commitment to quality. Another thing that makes me stand out is my ability to communicate with clients. GFS Builders has also donated a 1400 sq. yds. plot for charity cause to M.S.R Memorial Hospital in North Town Residency Karachi. “It does not matter how big your contribution is. Just your contribution matters.”