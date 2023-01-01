Gold price sees huge increase amid political turmoil in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As political turmoil following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan continued to escalate, the price of gold saw huge increase in Pakistan Wednesday.

The rate of 24-Karats gold soared by Rs9,900 per tola.

After this increase, one tola of 24-Karats gold was being traded for Rs240,000.

Similarly, the rate of 24-Karats gold soared by Rs8,487 per 10 grams.

After this increase, 10 grams of 24-Karats gold was being traded for Rs205,761.

There was no change in the rate of gold in the international market, which stood at $2,031 per ounce.