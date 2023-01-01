Gold prices increase by Rs450

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs450 and was sold at Rs236,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 235,750 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs385 to Rs202,503 from Rs202,118, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs185,628 from Rs185,274.

The price of per tola silve and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs2900 and Rs2486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 6 to $1946 against its sale at $1952, the association reported. (APP)