Gold rates register increase in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold jacked up by Rs150 to reach Rs214,450 in the domestic market on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs128 to Rs183,856 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $2042.

Spot platinum fell 0.2% at $904.27 per ounce, palladium rose 1.2% at $960.76, while silver was down 0.2% at $23.35 per ounce.

On Monday, the yellow metal price recorded a surge of Rs1100 per tola.