Gold rates up by Rs.2,200 to Rs.208,500 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,200 and was sold at Rs.208,500 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.206,300 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,886 to Rs.178,755 from Rs.176,869 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.163,859 from Rs. 162,130, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,550 and Rs,2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $1,999 from $1,972, the Association reported.