Google pays tribute to Abdul Hafeez Kardar (Late)

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Google has the habit of giving tributes to well known and excelling people from every field. Today is 94th birthday of Pakistan’s legendary cricket stalwart Abdul Hafeez Kardar. Search engine Google has paid tribute to the Pakistani legend with a beautiful doodle.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar is the first captain of Pakistani Cricket in history. He was born on January 17, 1925, in Lahore, Kardar is widely recognised as a father figure of Pakistan’s cricket. Hafeez played domestic cricket for several teams such as Oxford University, Northern India and Muslims.

He also played test against England and represented Pakistan.

He was a left-handed batsman and a spin bowler, who scored 6,832 runs and took 344 wickets in first-class cricket, Kardar was a cricketer par excellence. He averaged 29.83 in batting, and 24.55 in bowling. Hafeez also indulged himself into politics and elected as the provincial assembly of Punjab. Later he served as the president of the Pakistan Cricket Board in the 1970s.

Sadly, Abdul Hafeez Kardar passed away on April 21, 1996.