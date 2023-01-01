Govt decides to audit Najam Sethi’s PCB tenure over unnecessary expenses

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The federal government has decided to conduct a special audit Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee formed under the supervision of Najam Sethi over misappropriation complaints.

The government has sent a letter to Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), asking him to audit the Pakistan Super League’s eighth season (PSL) and expenditures made during the Sethi’s tenure.

It asked the AGP to start auditing of period starting from Dec 22, 2022 to June 20, 2023 without any delay. The top auditor of the country would also review the privileges and perks received by the temporary management committee.

The development comes after the government received complaints of unnecessary expenses of the committee, which was formed in Dec 2022 to run the PCB affairs on interim basis.