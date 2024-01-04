Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs13.55 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing caretaker government has jacked up the petrol price by Rs13.55 on Thursday night.

The latest price hike comes in light of ongoing tensions in Middle East as Israel continues to press war on Gaza. Updated POL prices go into effect from February 1 at midnight.

“Government of Pakistan has decided to bring changes in the current prices of petroleum products during the fortnight starting from 1st February 2024, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA),” a statement issued by the Finance Division read. After the revision, the price of petrol now stands at Rs272.89 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel stands at Rs278.96 after a hike of Rs2.75 per litre.

Earlier this month, the price of petrol was slashed by Rs8 per litre but retained the existing price of diesel at Rs273.21 per litre for the next fortnight.

According to a notification by the finance ministry, petrol will be available at Rs259.34 per litre from January 16 following a reduction of Rs8.

However, the diesel rate was retained at Rs276.21 per litre. Meanwhile, no changes were mentioned for the prices of light-diesel oil and kerosene oil.