Govt launches BISE mobile app for Punjab Education Boards

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated e-service mobile app for the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore.

As per details, the Chief Minister announced the introduction of the app for all education boards of Punjab within a week.

All education boards will be connected to the same mobile app and students will be able to get the required facility by writing the board’s name.

CM Naqvi unveiled the plaque and launched the BISE mobile app by pressing a button whereas, he reviewed the application by tracking it on the mobile.

Furthermore, he observed the process of e-payment, verification of degree, result card, issuance of NOC, and migration certificate.

The Chief Minister also viewed the procedure for the issuance of duplicate and triplicate degrees through the e-app and appreciated the process of degree verification for government institutions through the BISE app.

Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, Secretaries, Higher Education, Information, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Commissioner Lahore, Chairman BISE Lahore, Secretary BISE Lahore, CCPO and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Taking to ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter CM Naqvi wrote:

“Exciting news from BISE Lahore… Launched a user-friendly online portal for all services, streamlining access to documents and all the services. Students can now also receive documents at their doorstep. This groundbreaking initiative will soon extend to the remaining 8 boards across Punjab.”