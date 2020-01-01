Govt likely to replace IG KP Dr Naeem

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal government likely to appoint new Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and designate existing IG as SDO.

According to sources, government has decided to remove existing IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr, Muhammad Naeem Khan after a period of 11 months.

Summary submitted by Establishment Division to Prime Minister included three names for new IG. Names included Muhammad Tahir, Sanaullah Abbasi and Muhammad Suleman.

Establishment division will issue notification of appointment of new IG after Prime Minister’s approval.