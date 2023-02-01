Govt to extend all-out support for uplift of merged districts: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that despite the availability of limited resources, the government would extend all possible support to the provincial government for uplift and welfare of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the matters about the KP, said that being cognizant of their problems, the Federal Government stood with the government and the people of the province.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues confronting the KP province that had rendered immense sacrifices against terrorism. The prime minister instructed to form a secretarial committee to resolve the KP’s financial matters and formulate recommendations regarding the payment of net hydel profits, and the royalty of oil and gas.

To be headed by the federal finance secretary, the committee would consist of federal secretaries of planning, water resources and petroleum. Prime Minister Kakar also called for expediting the process of granting the university status to Khyber Medical College of Peshawar and Ayub Medical College of Abbottabad.

He said that during the last four months, the caretaker government had introduced reforms in every sector for the benefit of the country and nation as well as for facilitating the next elected government. Caretaker federal ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Muhammad Ali and Ahmed Irfan Aslam, Caretaker KP Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah and Minister Amir Abdullah, chairmen of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), and senior officers attended the meeting.

PM for according significance to climate resilience, finance aspects in Balochistan hydro projects: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar stressed upon focusing the climate resilience and climate finance aspects in all the water projects of Balochistan and reiterated that progress and prosperity of the people of province were among the top priorities of the government.

The caretaker prime minister chaired a review meeting on the important matters pertaining to the Balochistan province. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki, Education Minister Dr Qadir Baloch and Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Caretaker Federal Minister for Planning Sami Saeed, Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Water Resources Irfan Aslam, and relevant senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The chief secretary gave a briefing over different projects of the province. The prime minister further directed for expediting the matters related to the construction of a two-lane highway from Khuzdar to Karachi and observed that with its construction, the different parts of the country would get an alternate leeway, besides strengthening of the linkages.

He also asked for an immediate resolution of the financial issues faced by the universities in the province. The caretaker prime minister directed for the constitution of an inter-provincial committee with regard to the matters of Kachhi Canal project and the inclusion of caretaker minister for planning and caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Balochistan provinces as its members. The committee would be tasked to finalize proposals about the restoration and expansion of the canal. A directive was also issued for the construction of check dams to utilize water from the hilly rivulets and streams, and for the protection of Kachhi canal and Pet Feeder from the hilly torrents.