Grossi emphasizes need to protect ZNPP

FP Report

VIENNA: In view of the continued volatile situation around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today reiterated his call for maximum restraint and strict observance of the five concrete principles established by him at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on 30 May 2023.

Director General Grossi particularly emphasized the need to protect, at all times, the physical integrity of the ZNPP and avoid any attack or military activity that could impact the safety and security of the facility.